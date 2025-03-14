New Delhi [India], March 14 (ANI) : The Delhi High Court has instructed the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to submit a detailed status report addressing allegations of unauthoriSed construction in the bustling Anil and Bhagwati Markets of Chandni Chowk. This directive comes amidst growing concerns over safety and governance in one of Delhi's most historic neighborhoods.

The order, issued on March 12, 2025, by a bench comprising Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyay and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela, requires the MCD to provide the report within six weeks. The matter is slated for further hearing on May 21.

The case was brought to the court's attention by Sanjay Kumar Vashisht, who, represented by Advocate Indira Goswami, urged the judiciary to direct immediate demolition of the unauthorized structures in both markets. The plea also sought the formulation and enforcement of robust guidelines or zonal plans to prevent fire hazards and to establish effective measures for handling emergencies.

During the proceedings, Advocate Goswami voiced grave concerns over potential risks, arguing that if not conducted properly, any reconstruction of the destroyed shops in these markets could endanger thousands of lives.

She accused the concerned redevelopment corporation of being ineffectual, existing merely as a symbolic entity while failing in its core mission to revitalize the walled city area. "Instead of fulfilling its objectives, the corporation squanders public funds by maintaining offices without meaningful progress," she asserted.

Advocate Indira Goswami further informed the court that the petitioner, Sanjay Kumar Vashisht, is a long-time resident of Chandni Chowk and has personally observed the irregularities, violations, and corruption allegedly committed by the respondents.

She stressed that the petitioner had approached all relevant government departments responsible for building demolition and reconstruction, filing multiple Right to Information (RTI) applications to seek clarity. However, despite his efforts, the responses from these institutions were unhelpful and lacked substance.

Advocate Goswami stated that these departments routinely shirk their responsibilities, shifting the burden onto one another rather than taking accountability.(ANI)

