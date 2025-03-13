New Delhi [India], March 13 (ANI): Delhi Health Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh on Thursday set a target of 100 days to reduce weight and improve his health.

He made the commitment on World Kidney Day, celebrated on Thursday.

In an exclusive interview with ANI, Singh said, "I have reduced 12 kg weight. We have pledged to improve the health of Delhi within 100 days so that Delhi goes ahead as far as health is concerned. I have set that 100-day target for my own health as well."

Delhi's Health Minister also urged people to adopt a healthy lifestyle and sent a message on World Kidney Day.

"Good food, exercise, and a good lifestyle are primary things. As secondary, we have specialists and doctors. As per the data available, 1.5 crore people are affected by this. I urge everyone to lead a healthy lifestyle and avoid this disease," he said, referring to kidney ailments.

He also spoke on the TB elimination programme in Delhi and said, "We need to start more intense programmes for TB elimination; we are planning several programmes in this direction."

According to the latest information on Delhi government signing Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM) with the Central government, he said, " We will be signing an MoU on Implementation of AB- ABHIM on March 18." (ANI)

