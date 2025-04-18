New Delhi [India], April 18 (ANI): Heavy rains on Friday brought much-needed relief to Delhi after a prolonged period of intense heat, with temperatures soaring to record levels.

The sudden weather change, accompanied by gusty winds, resulted in a significant drop in temperature and a brief respite from the scorching conditions.

Visuals from Connaught Place and Janpath Road showed drenched streets, commuters taking shelter, and some enjoying the weather after a period of dry weather.

The sudden rainfall is also helping to improve the city's air quality. The city recorded a maximum temperature of 41 degrees Celsius, 4.2 degrees above normal, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 25.6 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department.

According to data from the India Meteorological Department, the temperature has steadily increased over the week, from 37.8°c on April 14 to 37.9°c on April 15, 39.1°c on April 16, and 40.6°c on April 17, peaking at 41.0°c on April 18.

According to the IMD's forecast for Saturday, the sky will be "partly cloudy" and become "generally cloudy" towards the evening.

The weather department has issued a weather forecast predicting light to moderate rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds, in various parts of Delhi and the National Capital Region.

Meanwhile, Delhi International Airport issued a passenger advisory on Friday, citing potential flight delays due to shifting wind patterns in the vicinity of the airport.

The advisory, issued at 0926 hrs today, states that air traffic flow management measures for flight arrivals will be implemented from 1230 IST to 1630 IST to ensure safe operations, in line with international and regulatory protocols.

According to the advisory, Air Traffic Control (ATC) authorities will prioritise passenger safety during this period. While flight arrivals may be affected, all other operations across the airport's terminals and three runways will continue normally.

Passengers were advised to contact their respective airlines for the most up-to-date information on flight schedules.

The airport authorities expressed regret for any inconvenience caused and thanked passengers for their understanding. (ANI)

