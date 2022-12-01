New Delhi [India], November 30 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday met Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and discussed various projects of the State.

Bommai appealed to the Union Minister to issue necessary permission for the Upper Bhadra scheme, Upper Krishna Project-stage 3, Kalasa-Bandura and Mekedaatu project.

Singh was requested to give the necessary clearances for various other projects from the Government of India.

The Union Minister was briefed about the intensive implementation of the Jal Jeevan Mission scheme in the State.

Union Minister of State for Chemicals and fertilizers and Renewable Energy Bhagwat Khuba, Karnataka Water Resources Minister Govind Karjol and Chief Minister's Principal Secretary Manjunath Prasad and other officials were present. (ANI)

