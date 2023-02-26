New Delhi [India], February 25 (ANI): Delhi Lt Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena visited 'Palaash', a two-day flower festival at the Rohini-based Swarn Jayanti Park.

While appreciating the flora put on display, Saxena said that along with others, this festival was another step towards making Delhi a city of flowers. Subhasish Panda, Vice Chairman (DDA) along with officials of DDA were also present during the visit.

The event, starting today, is named 'Palaash' after the flower of Butea monosperma, which blooms in the capital during the season. Palaash is also known as the "Flame of the Forest" because of its bright and refreshing fire-like blossoms and has many dimensions to itself, a DDA release added.

The Goddess of knowledge, creativity and music, Devi Saraswati, is fond of Palaash flowers. The festival aims for a cleaner and greener Delhi and will raise awareness about ecological development.

Through an official release, the DDA highlighted the festival's prime objective marking its relevance as to promote and encourage employees of the organization to work towards the betterment of DDA greens.

The grass-root level workers get an opportunity to display their skills while healthy competition amongst them is promoted. During the festival, various divisions of the Horticulture Department of DDA will compete, showcasing the beautiful work done by them, undertaken by the learned juries.

A positive by-product of the competition would be an opportunity given to the public to enjoy a display of flowers with various attractions like folk performances organised by the Ministry of Culture, pottery making for those who have a knack, painting competitions for school children, and much more. Food stalls with lip-smacking street delicacies from different regions of India will act as an attraction for the visitors at the festival, DDA's statement further mentioned.

A wide range of exhibitions will be put on display, i.e. Geranium, Gerberas, Gladiolus, Ferns, Palms, Philodendrons, Crotons, Dracaenas, Ficus, Asters, Candytuft, Carnations, Gazenia, Marigolds, Nasturtium, Pansies, Petunia, Phlox, Lilies, Salvia, Verbena, etc, their arrangements in bouquets, garlands, hanging baskets etc.

The event is expected to captivate a big crowd, who shall be acquainted with different aspects of flowers, ornamental, seasonal and perennials, shrubs, hedges, succulents, trees, their propagation and gardening.

The visitors would also get insights into the efforts and contributions being made by DDA for fighting the alarming levels of pollution in Delhi and beautifying the National Capital Territory. (ANI)

