New Delhi [India], December 28 (ANI): A man was arrested on Wednesday for breaking into the residence of a lawyer's nephew in a posh residential area in the national capital and making off with jewellery, mobile phones and other valuables worth over Rs 2 crore, the Delhi Police said.

The accused, identified as 27-year-old Lalla, a former aide of the victim, who is also a lawyer, was arrested on Tuesday, less than 24 hours of the case being registered, police said.

The lawyer lodged a complaint with the police on Monday, claiming that his nephew's residence at CR Park's King's Court area had been burgled.

The complainant said the incident took place between December 23 and 26, when his nephew was away in Thailand.

Further, according to the complaint, the caretaker of the residence opened the door to find household items strewn on the floor and valuables missing.

"The complainant's nephew returned from Thailand and prepared a detailed catalogue about the items stolen," a police officer said.

The Delhi Police said the CR Park police station received a PCR call in which a burglary was reported.

"A case under sections 380 and 457 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered in Greater Kailash 2 Police Station. The complainant, a senior advocate at the Delhi High Court, further alleged that the stolen articles are worth over Rs 2 crore," the officer said.

"Considering the sensitivity of the case, a special team of officers at the CR Park police station to probe the burglary incident. On scanning the CCTV footage of nearby places, the team succeeded in identifying the accused person as Shoib alias Lalla. He was formerly in the employ of the complainant. After going over the footage of about 40 security cameras and, with the benefit of technical surveillance, the team reached Azadpur bus stand and arrested the accused. He was trying to flee Delhi," the Delhi Police said in a statement.

According to the police, Lalla is a resident of Gurunanak Dev Colony in Delhi's Bhalswa Dairy area.

Police said Lalla, a known history-sheeter, was wanted in connection with seven criminal cases lodged at different police stations.

According to the police, he confessed to his crime and told the sleuths that he was aware that his family had gone overseas with his family to ring in Christmas and that nobody was at home.

Amomg the stolen items that were recovered from Lalla's possession were a green-dialed Rolex watch, Balmain (brown strap) Chopard (white strap), a gold and diamond jewellery watch, a white toy watch, an orange toy watch, a diamond bracelet, a gemstone, four gold bangles and foreign currencies.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

