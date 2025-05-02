New Delhi [India], May 2 (ANI): Delhi LG VK Saxena has approved a proposal from the Home Department to establish a tripartite agreement that includes the Delhi Fire Service (DFS), the Directorate General of Fire Services, Home Guard & Civil Defence, GOI, and the National Centre for Good Governance (NCGG) for a comprehensive audit and revamp of the Delhi Fire Services, said a release.

This initiative represents a vital progression towards bolstering public safety and facilitating prompt service delivery.

According to the release, the Home Department (GNCTD) proposed a plan to thoroughly reorient the Delhi Fire Services to ensure enhanced public safety and improved service delivery. Initial discussions on this initiative took place with the Director General of NCGG on 27.11.2024, followed by a detailed dialogue with the Director General of Fire Services, Government of India, on 16.12.2024.

Both the DG of NCGG and the DG of Fire Services have shown a strong interest in collaborating with the Delhi Fire Services to comprehensively evaluate its current operations and recommend improvements across operational, financial, institutional, and legislative dimensions.

As per the release, the revamping exercise will be carried out in coordination with the Directorate General of Fire Services, Government of India, and the NCGG through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

The primary objectives of this initiative are to enhance the department's response time and efficiency in addressing fire emergencies and related services.

Additionally, the plan includes modernising the department's infrastructure and equipment, ensuring that firefighters are equipped with the necessary tools and resources to perform their duties effectively.

Regular training and capacity-building programs will also be implemented for firefighters and other personnel to enhance their skills and knowledge to better serve the community.

According to the release, the NCGG will focus on implementing good governance practices within the department, ensuring transparency, accountability, and responsiveness.

Furthermore, the NCGG will work on re-engineering departmental processes to improve efficiency and citizen-centricity while providing personnel capacity-building programs.

The release noted that "on the other hand, the Directorate General of Fire Services, Government of India, will prioritize the adoption of national standards and best practices in fire safety and prevention, ensuring alignment with national policies and guidelines.

They will also provide training and capacity-building programs that focus on the latest techniques and technologies in fire safety, as well as share resources and expertise with the Delhi Fire Services."

According to the release, this comprehensive audit and revamp of the Delhi Fire Services represents a crucial step towards ensuring a safer environment for the citizens of Delhi. (ANI)

