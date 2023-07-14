New Delhi [India], July 13 (ANI): Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Thursday chaired the meeting of Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) to review the prevailing flooding situation in the national capital.

LG Saxena who is also the Chairperson of Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) chaired the meeting in which several decisions were taken.

"In the meeting it was decided that schools and colleges / universities across Delhi, Non-essential government offices will remain closed till Sunday, July 16, 2023.Private establishments and offices are advised to work from home.The interstate buses coming to ISBT Kashmere Gate will be stopped at Singhu Border. From there Delhi Transport Corporation buses will provide ferry to passengers from there.Crematoriums in the vicinity of those closed down due to rising water levels, to remain in state of preparedness," an official statement issued by Raj Niwas said.

Business and commercial establishments in and around Kashmere Gate to be asked to close till the situation improves, statement said.

According to official notification people who have been evacuated out of the flooded areas to be shifted to neighbouring Government school buildings. Rationalization of water supply in the city, in light of closing down of WTPs at Wazirabad, Chandrawal and Okhla to ensure drinking water supply.

The meeting was attended by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Vice-Chairperson (DDMA), Revenue Minister, Atishi, Minister for Water, Irrigation and Flood Control, Saurabh Bhardwaj along with Chief Secretary, Commissioner of Police and senior officers of departments concerned, apart from DG (NDRF) and representatives from NDMA, CWC and IMD etc. were present in the meeting.

Meanwhile the Archaeologrcal Survey of lndia on Thursday announced that Red Fort will remain close for the general public and visitors on second half of July 13 to July 14 due to heavy monsoon and rainfall in the national captial.

"ln exercise of the powers conferred under Rule 5 of the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Rules, 1959, the Director General, Archaeologrcal Survey of lndia hereby direct that the Red Fort, Delhi shall remain closed for the public and general visitors from 2nd half of 13th to 14th July, 2023 due to heavy monsoon and rail fall. This issue with the approval of DG, ASI," the official notification read. (ANI)

