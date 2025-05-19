New Delhi [India], May 19 (ANI): Delhi LG VK Saxena has granted a No Objection Certificate (NOC) to the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) for allotment of a Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) land parcel at Sarai Kale Khan.

This NOC pertains to a land parcel measuring 2.5 acres (10,430 square meters) from DUSIB for the project, which, apart from redeveloping the ISBT, also entails creating associated passenger infrastructure and amenities.

Once redeveloped and integrated, Sarai Kale Khan would emerge as one of Delhi's largest multi-modal transit hubs with ISBT, Delhi Metro, Indian Railway and the RRTS Network - all converging together and providing lakhs of commuters, including inter-state passengers, with seamless connectivity and enhanced amenities.

The Delhi Transport Infrastructure Development Corporation (DTIDC) made a request for this land on 02.02.2024. Currently, the land is under the possession of DUSIB and has been confirmed to be free from encroachments, making it available for allotment. DUSIB has also verified that there are no pending court cases or litigation concerning this land.

DUSIB, the land-owning agency, has submitted that three night shelters currently exist on the said land parcel. As per a Supreme Court order dated 09.05.2023, these night shelters cannot be removed without the court's approval.

However, it has been agreed that DUSIB would approach the Supreme Court seeking its permission to shift the night shelters and the inmates to a nearby location. Delhi Transport Infrastructure Development Corporation (DTIDC) has also confirmed that the proposed ISBT redevelopment would include creating permanent structures for the night shelters. (ANI)

