New Delhi, May 27 (PTI) Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Friday inspected the stretch of road between Raj Niwas and Connaught Place and directed officials to ensure uniformity in horticulture plantations across the city within a fortnight, officials said.

This was the second consecutive day that Saxena inspected a road in the city. Hours after taking oath as Delhi's LG on Thursday, he had visited the stretch between Connaught Place and Delhi airport and asked officials to ensure its "complete aesthetic overhaul".

Officials said that the LG was accompanied by senior officials in-charge of horticulture from urban local bodies and other departments.

During the visit, the LG stopped at Vikas Bhawan, Chandagi Ram Akhara, ISBT, over bridge on the road behind Samadhi Complex, turning towards ITO near Firozshah Kotla stadium and Sikandra Road, according to a statement.

He highlighted the lack of uniformity and haphazard growth of plants, dried up vegetation, litter and garbage, construction waste on central verges, and footpaths along the stretch, it said.

“Saxena instructed the officials to address these issues by undertaking watering of drying vegetation, pruning and shaping haphazard growth of plants and trees obstructing pathways, roads and footpaths,” the statement said.

He also directed them to remove garbage, debris and construction waste from the stretch.

“Underlining the need to achieve and establish aesthetic uniformity in horticulture plantations and grille designs across the city, the LG directed officials to immediately start work so that the results could become visible within the next 15 days,” the statement said.

Saxena also asked them to repair pavements and replace broken flower pots.

The LG emphasised that all the work should be undertaken between 12 am and 5 am so that people do not face any inconvenience, the statement said.

After being sworn in on Thursday, Saxena had visited Sardar Patel Marg, Dhaula Kuan, Mahipalpur, Mehram Nagar and Mandi House roundabout among other places and stressed the need for coordination among different government agencies for infrastructure upgrade and enhancing beauty of the national capital.

"I want to tell each citizen of Delhi that I will work in the capacity of a local guardian rather than as LG. You will see me less in Raj Niwas and more on the roads," he had said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)