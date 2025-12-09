New Delhi [India], December 9 (ANI): Delhi Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena inaugurated the Redeveloped Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS) Hospital in East Delhi's Dilshad Garden, according to the Lok Niwas press release on Tuesday. He was accompanied by area MLA Sanjay Goel, members of the Managing Body, the Divisional Commissioner, and the local DM. This was once a facility built by IRCS, headed by the President of India nationally and by the Lt. Governor in Delhi. According to the press release, the hospital, intended to serve the poorest on the margins, had become a 'dilapidated, crumbling structure' with declining patient footfall when Saxena first visited it upon taking over as the Lt. Governor.

Thereafter, according to the Lok Niwas press release, the Lt. Governor undertook efforts to redevelop the Hospital into a modern health facility with the required infrastructure and personnel support. To this end, in addition to utilising the organisation's limited funds, CSR Funding was secured, and the Delhi Police Housing Corporation Limited was engaged to carry out the construction work.

Speaking at the inauguration of the redeveloped facility, Saxena said, "Firm resolve, determined efforts and supervision of the members of the new managing body and officials and committed CSR funding have led to a redevelopment that few would have imagined, even a year back."

He also added that replete with a new modern building, waiting areas, OPD & IPD services, Laboratory, adequate toilets for staff, patients and attendants, physiotherapy facilities and a cafeteria for patients and attendants along with competent medical and para-medical staff, IRCS Hospital Dilshad Garden is set to become a quality centre for Maternity & Child Care. The Hospital will also offer OPD services across various medical streams by visiting super-speciality consultant Doctors, in addition to providing AYUSH and diagnostic services. It will also have a dedicated inpatient canteen, and the entire new complex is accessible to people with disabilities, with full accessibility via ramps and elevators. LG appealed to the local MLA to ensure community participation in the facility's success and instructed officials to ensure the Redeveloped Hospital is permanently and adequately maintained. (ANI)

