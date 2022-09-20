New Delhi, Sep 20 (PTI) The India Meteorological Department has forecast light rain and generally cloudy sky in the national capital over the next five days.

Parts of Delhi-NCR witnessed light to moderate rainfall on Tuesday, leading to waterlogged roads and traffic jams in several areas.

Also Read | Karnataka Shocker: Dalit Family Fined Rs 60,000, Banned From Entering Village in Koppal After Boy Touches Hindu God's Idol in Temple.

While the maximum temperature settled at 34.7 degrees Celsius, the minimum temperature was recorded at 24.6 degrees Celsius.

The relative humidity at 5.30 pm was recorded at 73 per cent, according to data shared by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Also Read | Hijab Ban Case: In Countries Like Iran, Women Are Fighting Against Hijab, Karnataka Govt to Supreme Court.

The weather office has forecast the minimum and maximum temperatures on Wednesday settling at 24 degrees Celsius and 32 degrees Celsius, respectively.

At 6.30 pm, Delhi's air quality index (AQI) was 'moderate' (116), Central Pollution Control Board data showed.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)