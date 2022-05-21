New Delhi, May 21 (PTI) Delhi reported 479 new Covid cases and one death due to the disease on Saturday while the positivity rate was 2.06 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.

With the new cases, Delhi's COVID-19 caseload increased to 19,03,189 and the death toll rose to 26,200.

A total of 23,214 Covid tests were conducted here a day ago, the department said in its latest bulletin.

Delhi had reported 530 new Covid cases and zero deaths on Friday while the positivity rate was 2.17 per cent. The day before, it had logged 520 new cases with a positivity rate of 2.09 per cent and a death.

The city saw 532 COVID-19 cases and zero fatality on Wednesday, while the positivity rate was 2.13 per cent. On Tuesday, the national capital had recorded 393 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 3.35 per cent and two deaths.

The number of daily COVID-19 cases in Delhi had touched the record high of 28,867 on January 13 this year during the third wave of the pandemic. The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the third wave.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Delhi was 2,138 on Saturday, down from 2,229 the previous day, the bulletin said.

As many as 1,572 patients are under home isolation, down from 1,602 on Friday, it said, adding there are 794 containment zones in the city.

Of the 9,581 beds for COVID-19 patients in Delhi hospitals, 109 are occupied, the bulletin stated.

