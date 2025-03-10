New Delhi [India], March 10 (ANI): All India Mahila Congress President Alka Lamba, along with other members of the Mahila Congress, held a protest at Jantar Mantar on Monday, demanding immediate implementation of 33% women reservation in Lok Sabha and Legislative Assemblies.

Congress leaders were protesting, holding placards that read, "Kahe har bharat ki naari, abhi Lagu karo 33% hissedari" (Every woman in India is demanding the immediate implementation of 33% reservation).

They called for swift government action to pass legislation guaranteeing 33% reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state legislatures, enabling women to have a greater voice in politics.

The 2023 Nari Shakti Vandan Act includes a provision that reserves one-third of the seats in the Lok Sabha (the lower house of Parliament) and state assemblies for women.

This means that a significant portion of the seats will be specifically set aside for female candidates, ensuring more women are represented in the country's legislative bodies.

The constitutional amendment bill was passed almost unanimously by the Lok Sabha and unanimously by the Rajya Sabha. However, the law will take some time to be implemented because it depends on the next census and the redrawing of constituencies (delimitation) to determine which seats will be reserved for women. The reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies will last for 15 years, with the option for Parliament to extend it later.

Recently, the Madhya Pradesh government approved 35 percent reservation for women in all the Madhya Pradesh government services recruiters.

The Deputy CM of Madhya Pradesh, Rajendra Shukla, told ANI, "Reservation (for women) in all recruitment under Government services in Madhya Pradesh has been increased to 35 percent from 33 percent. The decision was taken earlier, and today, it was approved by the state cabinet. It is a major step towards women's empowerment in the state."

"The Madhya Pradesh Government is constantly working towards women empowerment, and I am happy that ever since our government has formed, we have taken steps further in this direction. Especially, increasing the women reservation from 33 per cent to 35 per cent in state government jobs. Our state has become the first state in the country to provide 35 percent reservation to women," CM Yadav said.

Before this, the Rajasthan Government, led by Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, approved a 33 percent reservation for women in the police department. (ANI)

