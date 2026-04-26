Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 26 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy said that the state is set to emerge as an aerospace hub in the country and that the government is making large-scale efforts to position it as a leader in the aerospace sector, the release said.

On Saturday, CM Revanth Reddy, along with Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu, flagged off the private orbital rocket Vikram--1, designed and developed by Skyroot Aerospace in Hyderabad, to Sriharikota. Speaking on the occasion, the CM said it is encouraging that Skyroot is ready to attempt India's first private orbital launch.

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As part of the event, the rocket was ceremonially sent to the launch site at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. Skyroot is preparing for India's first private orbital launch in the coming months. The CM praised the Skyroot team, describing the development of India's first private orbital rocket in Hyderabad as a milestone in the state's aerospace growth.

He noted that the company launched its first rocket in 2022, and reaching the orbital launch stage in such a short time is commendable.

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The CM stated that Telangana ranks first in India in the aerospace sector. Global giants such as Boeing, Airbus, and Safran already have a presence in the state.

He added that Telangana aims to become a global leader in aerospace by 2047 and that the government considers aerospace a key growth sector. Since December 2023, Telangana has recorded remarkable growth in engineering exports.

According to central government statistics, Telangana registered the highest growth in engineering exports in the country, 117.9% between 2023-24 and 2024-25. Aircraft components and defense equipment significantly contributed to this growth.

The CM said the government is focusing on skill development for youth in line with aerospace industry needs through partnerships with global universities and industrial giants. The government will support companies like Skyroot with policies, infrastructure, and talent.

He explained that skilled training programs aligned with industry needs will be implemented through Young India Skills University, Advanced Technology Centres (ATCs), and upgraded polytechnic colleges. Both ATCs and polytechnic institutions will be brought under the Skills University.

He added that special emphasis is being placed on training instructors in these institutions. Tata Technologies is already providing training to staff in ATCs across the state.

Responding to the CM's suggestion, Skyroot Aerospace CEO and co-founder Pawan Kumar Chandana expressed interest in collaborating with Young India Skills University. He described the Skills University concept as unique and said it would help the company access the talent it needs. He noted that the biggest challenge faced by industries is the availability of skilled and trained personnel, and that partnering with the Skills University would be beneficial.

The CM also invited Skyroot to visit the ATC in Mallepally, Hyderabad, and highlighted the flexibility offered by the Skills University in updating curricula based on industry requirements.

He also spoke about government plans to address shortcomings in the state's school education system. Despite spending Rs 1.08 lakh per student annually in government schools, the outcomes are not meeting expectations, he said, adding that a comprehensive plan has been prepared to address this issue.

The event was attended by the CM's Special Secretary B Ajith Reddy, Skyroot co-founder and COO Naga Bharath Daka, and others. (ANI)

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