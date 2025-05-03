New Delhi [India], May 3 (ANI): In a major crackdown on cross-border illegal immigration, Delhi Police dismantled an organised network responsible for bringing Bangladeshi nationals into India without valid documentation.

The operation led to the detention of 47 illegal immigrants from Bangladesh and the arrest of several facilitators involved in the network.

Also Read | Pahalgam Terror Attack: Pakistani Media and Their Proxy Social Media Handles Have Launched Disinformation Campaign, Warns Indian Army.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Southern Range), Sanjay Kumar Jain, confirmed that the operation was part of a special campaign targeting illegal immigrants, particularly those from Bangladesh.

Jain said, "Delhi Police has been conducting a special campaign against illegal immigrants, especially those from Bangladesh. During this campaign, the Southern Range, particularly the South District, has apprehended a significant number of Bangladeshi illegal immigrants. The team has done commendable work by detecting around 47 illegal Bangladeshi immigrants and taking legal action against them. A detailed investigation was carried out to dismantle the entire network."

Also Read | Karnataka SSLC Exam 2 and 3 2025 Datesheet Released at kseab.karnataka.gov.in: KSEAB Releases Timetable for SSLC Exam 2 and 3, Check Full Schedule Here.

The key accused, identified as Chand Miya, is a Bangladeshi national who allegedly ran a sophisticated network of agents helping people cross borders illegally and settle in different Indian cities.

He said, "The mastermind behind this trafficking network was identified as Chand Miya, a resident of Bangladesh. He was responsible for bringing people from Bangladesh to India through a well-organised network involving local agents. Fake identity documents were created for these individuals, and they were placed in various forms of employment. Chand Miya originally resided in Taimoor Nagar, but later relocated to a southern state, where he expanded his immigrant trafficking operations."

The Delhi Police has also identified approximately 100 more individuals who are suspected to be part of this illegal immigration network.

Jain said, "Based on his disclosure, 33 Bangladeshi nationals were apprehended in Chennai with the help of the Chennai Police, and two FIRs have been registered there. He also helped settle some immigrants in Bangalore and others in Delhi. Their primary source of income was employment in the unorganized and low-skilled manual labour sectors. So far, we have zeroed-down around 100 more individuals who are being traced and detected."

The crackdown also led to the arrest of five Indian agents who were facilitating the illegal immigration process.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) South East Ravi Kumar Singh said, "Till now, we have apprehended more than 75 Bangladeshi immigrants in the South District. In this specific case, 47 Bangladeshi nationals have been detained, along with five Indian agents who were facilitating them. The breakthrough came when we detected one Bangladeshi individual, whose name was revealed to be Chand Miya. The investigation then expanded, leading to the arrest of 33 more Bangladeshis in Chennai and 8 in Vijayawada. Further investigation is ongoing, and any additional persons found involved will also be apprehended." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)