New Delhi [India], May 30 (ANI): Amid the heavy rainfall in the National capital on Monday, a man died after a balcony fell on him.

According to Delhi Police, the victim has been identified as Kamal who was a resident of Gali Galiyan Jama Masjid and was declared dead on arrival at Sanjeevan Hospital, Daryaganj.

"On enquiry, it was found that today at about 4 pm, kamal was roaming outside his house and suddenly due to heavy rain and storm, the balcony of 2nd floor of property No. 1263 fell down over kamal who was brought to the hospital by his son Himansh," stated the police.

The police further stated that no foul place lay is suspected in the death.

Further investigations are underway. (ANI)

