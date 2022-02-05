New Delhi [India], February 5 (ANI): A 39-year-old man was arrested on Saturday for allegedly stealing 590 LED television sets by creating fake e-ways bills.

The accused was identified as Dinesh Chittlangia and he was working as a manager at the complainant's company.

The complainant, Kamal Toshniwal, had filed a complaint with police, alleging that a few LED TVs were missing from his godown. On checking the e-way bills, the police found that 590 LED TVs were transported in two trucks to an unidentified location.

A case has been registered under Section 408 of IPC and further investigation is underway. (ANI)

