New Delhi [India], August 22 (ANI): A businessman, claiming to be a BJP worker, was apprehended on Friday from Gandhi Nagar in Delhi's Shahdara for raising slogans against MLA Arvinder Singh Lovely at an event where Chief Minister Rekha Gupta was also present, Deputy Commissioner of Police Shahdara said.

DCP Shahdara, in a statement, said that the apprehended man, Praveen Sharma, has a business of TV cables in Ajeet Nagar and claims to be a BJP worker for the last 40 years.

"A person, namely Praveen Sharma, who has a business of TV cables in Ajeet Nagar and claims to be a BJP worker for the last 40 years, today raised slogans against MLA Gandhi Nagar constituency, Arvinder Singh Lovely, while the MLA was addressing the public at the event where the CM was also present," DCP said.

The police official added that Sharma was apprehended and there was no security breach.

"Praveen Sharma was behind the barricades in a street where he was immediately apprehended and removed. No security of the VIP was breached at any point in time," DCP Shahdara said.

This comes after Rajkot resident Rajesh Khimji attacked CM Rekha Gupta during a Jan Sunvai program on Wednesday in the national capital. He was detained by the police immediately and has been sent to a five-day police custody.

Meanwhile, addressing her first public event after the attack, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, on Friday, said she will not be afraid and will not get tired till the people of Delhi get their rights.

Addressing an event organised by the Association of Wholesale Readymade Garments Dealers in Gandhi Nagar Market, Shahadra, Rekha Gupta said, "I assure you that your Chief Minister Didi will not be afraid, will not get tired, will not lose. Till Delhi gets its rights, she will keep fighting with you. It is my vow to continuously fight with you." (ANI)

