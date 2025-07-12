New Delhi [India], July 12 (ANI): A fire broke out in a shop in Old Delhi's Sadar Bazar on Saturday.

A total of 25 fire tenders have been rushed to the spot, according to the Delhi Fire Service.

Efforts are underway to control the blaze. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

