New Delhi [India], July 18 (ANI): A major fire broke out at a chemical factory in the Sabhapur area under the jurisdiction of Sonia Vihar Police Station in Delhi on Friday evening.

Fire tenders from both Delhi and Uttar Pradesh have been deployed and are actively engaged in firefighting operations to control the blaze.

The cause of the fire is yet to be determined, and no casualties have been reported so far. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

