New Delhi, Jul 5 (PTI) Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi on Wednesday expressed concern over shortage of doctors and nurses at a hospital run by the civic body while stressing on the need for adequate staff and other facilities to provide better health services to people.

She inspected the health facilities at MCD-run Maharishi Valmiki Infectious Diseases Hospital, Kingsway Camp in north west Delhi. She also interacted with patients and inquired about the services at the hospital.

The inspection revealed that the infrastructure of the hospital needed immediate repairs. The mayor later instructed the officials to prepare an estimates report for the repair requirements, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) said in a statement.

Oberoi visited all major wards of the hospital, including ENT, OPD, ARV Centre, X-Ray department and medical record room. She also inspected the maternity and child care centre as well as the chickenpox ward.

"The mayor expressed concern over shortage of doctors and nurses in the hospital as well as the defunct X-ray machine. She stressed on the need for adequate staff and all necessary facilities to ensure better health services for citizens,” the statement said.

Oberoi added that cleanliness, education and healthcare are the priorities of the AAP-led city government. The successful model of the Kejriwal government is being duplicated and implemented in MCD and showing signs of great progress, she said.

