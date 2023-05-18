New Delhi [India], May 18 (ANI): Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) Mayor Shelly Oberoi has given directions for action against Chief Assessor and Collector Kunal Kashyap over tax-related allegations against him.

A press release issued by MCD said that Kashyap is "under investigation" for allegedly delaying the handling of the tax evasion issue. It said that there were other allegations against him.

"To ensure transparency and accountability, a comprehensive vigilance check has been directed on all aspects of Kunal Kashyap's work, from his date of joining until the present. This investigation aims to shed light on any potential misconduct or irregularities that may have occurred during his tenure," an official statement by the MCD office said.

The Commissioner has been instructed to "withdraw all responsibilities from Kashyap and appoint a new officer," the press release said.

"The Mayor's office received a complaint regarding the property in Sector-9, Rama Krishna Puram, New Delhi and subsequent allegations of the officer's alleged involvement in corrupt practices," the statement said.

She further claimed that as per the complaints, MCD's Chief Assessor and Collector Kunal Kashyap purportedly provided undue favours in the said case of house tax evasion.

Ordering action against the officer, Mayor Shelly Oberoi highlighted CM Arvind Kejriwal's zero-tolerance policy towards corruption, saying there is no scope for corrupt practices in the reformed MCD administration under the AAP Government.

"Allegations and complaints have been received against him in many other cases," the statement said.

Expressing deep concern over the incident, the Mayor issued a note to the Commissioner directing prompt action against the officer.

Through the note, the Mayor also emphasized the challenging financial situation faced by the MCD and denounced the actions of officers who prioritise personal gain over the greater good.

"This step aims to uphold the principles of ethical governance within the MCD and restore public trust in its functioning," the Mayor added.

Giving more details about the development, Shelly Oberoi said, "The AAP Government of MCD is committed to upholding the highest standards of integrity and accountability in the corporation. The allegations of house tax evasion and bribery against the Chief Assessor and Collector are deeply troubling. We will not tolerate corruption in any form." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)