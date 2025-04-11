New Delhi, April 11: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will hold elections for the post of Mayor and Deputy Mayor on April 25. The deadline for filing nominations is April 21. The election will be held during the April meeting of MCD on April 25 at 2 pm. According to a notice from MCD, " The ordinary April (2025) Meeting of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi will be held on Friday, the 25th April 2025. In which election of Mayor and Deputy Mayor will also be held."

Currently, the mayor is Mahesh Kumar Khichi of the Aam Aadmi Party. He was elected in November of last year after defeating the BJP's Kishan Lal by a narrow margin of three votes. Out of a total of 265 votes, Khichi got 133, and Lal secured 130, while 2 votes were declared invalid. Khichi then succeeded AAP's Shelly Oberoi, who assumed office in 2023. Delhi Mayor Election 2025: After Victory in Assembly Polls, BJP Eyes MCD Mayoral Elections 2025, Aims To Power Capital With ‘Triple-Engine Government’.

The post of mayor in the national capital has five single-year terms on a rotational basis. The first year is reserved for women, the second for the open category, the third for the reserved category, and the remaining two again for the open category. Delhi gets a new mayor after the end of a financial year.

The AAP took control of MCD in December 2022, ending the BJP's 15-year rule. However, with the BJP back in the national capital this year after 27 years, the MCD polls can also sway their way. BJP won the Delhi Assembly Election by gaining a majority in 48 seats. AAP was limited to only 22 seats; its prominent leaders, including former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, as well as former minister Satyendra Jain and Saurabh Bharadwaj, lost the polls. Delhi Mayor Election 2024: AAP’s Mahesh Khichi Wins Mayoral Polls, Says ‘This Can Happen Only in Aam Aadmi Party’ (Watch Videos).

On April 10, incumbent mayor Mahesh Kumar Khichi called for the immediate withdrawal of user charges levied on residents for solid waste management. In a letter to Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Khichi raised serious concerns over the poor implementation of waste collection services, the lack of coordination among agencies, and the increasing financial burden on citizens. Mahesh Kumar asserted that before levying such user charges, it is essential to ensure that the corporation effectively provides door-to-door waste collection services to the public.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)