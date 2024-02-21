New Delhi [India], February 21 (ANI): In a major step towards creating the necessary infrastructure for commencement of operations on Phase-IV corridors of Delhi Metro, DMRC unveiled its new integrated Operation Control Centre (OCC) at Metro Bhawan (DMRC's headquarters) on Wednesday.

The State-of-the-Art new control and command centre (OCC) was inaugurated by Vikas Kumar, Managing Director of DMRC in the presence of other senior officials.

The OCC provides remote visibility, maneuverability of the entire Metro system (Rolling Stock, Stations, Signal, tracks etc.) with concourse and platform level monitoring, thus passengers and system both are always under monitoring from the OCC.

This new OCC commissioned on the 3rd Floor of Metro Bhawan, will not only manage operations of Red Line (Line-1: Rithala to Shaheed Sthal New Bus Adda) and Yellow Line (Line-2: SamaypurBadli to Millennium City Centre Gurugram) of the existing network but, will also oversee train movement on the upcoming corridors/lines of Phase IV, namely Delhi Aerocity to Tughlakabad, Rithala - Bawana-Narela-Kundli, Lajpat Nagar-Saket G Block when these lines will be operational for public.

This infrastructure has been made keeping in view the requirement of a centralized control room for the upcoming new corridors under Phase-4.

Till now OCC for Red and Yellow Line was operating from Shastri Park Metro station and OCCs for other operational Lines were operating from 4th and 6th floor of Metro Bhawan.

With the commissioning of this new OCC today, the entire DMRC network will now be controlled in an integrated manner from DMRC's Head Quarters at Metro Bhawan.

Now the entire train operation of DMRC which includes a total 415 Km of track length, around 388 trains, 301 stations and 40 interchange stations will be controlled from one unified building in a much better way with efficient utilization of staff. (This data is up to Phase-IV of approved corridors)

The main objective in setting up an integrated OCC at Metro Bhawan is to ensure centralized monitoring and controlling in the event of disruptions or failures in the Metro system.

With 29 interchange Metro stations, a failure in one line could potentially impact other lines. The concentration of expert staff in one location enables quick decision-making and facilitates faster incident resolution.

The OCC is manned by the Chief Controller, Traffic Controllers, Traction Power Controllers, Signalling Controllers and Auxiliary System Controllers who are managing and supervising the OCC 24/7 and also ensure regularity, safety and security of train operations. (ANI)

