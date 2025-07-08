New Delhi, Jul 8 (PTI) Delhi Urban Development Minister Ashish Sood on Tuesday held a meeting to review preparations for tackling possible floods in the national capital if the Yamuna level rises above the danger mark due to more rains.

District magistrates of northeast, Shahdara and east districts as well as sectoral committees were part of the meeting, officials said.

Also Read | PM Modi in Brasilia: PM Narendra Modi Receives Grand Welcome From Brazil President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva at Alvorada Palace, Both Leaders To Hold Talks Next.

According to the officials, the water level of the Yamuna at Old Railway Bridge was 202.17 metres at noon. The river is receiving regular discharges from Hathini Kund and Wazirabad barrage due to rains in the upper reaches, they said.

The warning level of water in Yamuna is achieved at 204.5 metres, while the danger mark is 205.33 metres. Delhi faced floods last time in 2023.

Also Read | Did Shaktikanta Das Endorse an Investment Platform Promising INR 1 Million Monthly Returns for INR 21,000 Investment? PIB Fact Check Reveals Truth Behind Viral Video.

Sectoral committees for the three districts in the trans-Yamuna area were formed to prepare for floods, said a statement from Sood's office.

A central flood control room set up at the office of the district magistrate, east Delhi, has been functioning since mid-June, to coordinate preparatory works.

District magistrates of northeast Delhi said a plan has been prepared to identify the families likely to be affected due to the rise in water levels so that they can be evicted on time.

Real-time monitoring of the Yamuna level is being carried out by accessing discharge from Hathini Kund barrage, officials said.

A three-level warning system has been developed based on discharge from the barrage so that necessary steps are taken 36 hours ahead of any possible situation of flood.

Further, 14 rescue boats, 26 pumps, and five mobile pumps are ready. Various departments concerned including Revenue, Irrigation and Flood Control, Municipal Corporation of Delhi, and Delhi Jal Board among others have deputed nodal officers.

The minister directed officers to ensure a checklist-based action plan for the requirement of rescue efforts and make arrangements like tents, food, water and safety of women and children among those likely to be evicted in case of need.

He said if the Yamuna level crosses 204.5 metres warning mark, people from low-lying areas should be shifted to safer places.

The Irrigation department must ensure that Yamuna water does not breach major roads and that all floodgates and regulators remain fully functional, he added. PTI VIT

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)