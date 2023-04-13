New Delhi, Apr 13 (PTI) AAP leader and Delhi cabinet minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Thursday showed his law mark sheets and engineering degree as part of the party's "Degree Dikhao" campaign.

Under the campaign, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders are publicly sharing their educational qualifications every day.

Also Read | Monsoon Session 2023: Government Plans To Introduce Bills To Amend Companies, Insolvency Laws in Parliament.

It was launched on Sunday, days after the Gujarat High Court quashed an order of the Central Information Commission that had asked the Gujarat University to provide information on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's degree to AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on Kejriwal, who had sought information on the prime minister's academic qualifications under the Right to Information Act.

Also Read | Ramadan 2023 Time Table: Sehri and Iftar Timings for 22nd Roza of Ramzan on April 14 in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Lucknow and Other Cities of India.

Addressing a press conference here, Bharadwaj, who is also the national spokesperson of the AAP, said he has an engineering degree and a law degree.

"I could not find the law degree and hence I am showing my six mark sheets for different semesters," he said.

Raising questions over the prime minister's educational qualification, Bharadwaj said, "It is not a big thing to have a degree... But why is there so much mystery surrounding the PM's degree? No person can say that he was with the PM during his graduation."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)