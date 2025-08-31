New Delhi [India], August 31 (ANI): Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra on Sunday praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 125th episode of the monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat', saying it has successfully connected every citizen with the message of Swadeshi and Atmanirbhar Bharat.

"The Prime Minister has been talking about Swadeshi and Atmanirbhar Bharat from the beginning. Every citizen of the country is connected with the call given by the Prime Minister today," Mishra said.

During the 125th edition of Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi urged citizens to celebrate festivals with Swadeshi products, promoting the mantra "Vocal for Local," the path of Atmanirbhar Bharat, and the goal of a developed India.

"My dear countrymen, that's all for this time in 'Mann Ki Baat'. At this time, the whole country is celebrating the pomp and fervour of 'Ganesh Utsav'. The radiance of many festivals will spread in the coming days. You should never forget about Swadeshi during these festivals. Gifts should be those made in India, Attire should be that woven in India, decor should be that made from materials made in India, Luminary items from India-made frills - and many more; everything in every need of life should be Swadeshi. Say with pride 'this is Swadeshi', say with pride 'this is Swadeshi', say with pride 'this is Swadeshi'. We have to move forward with this feeling. One mantra - 'Vocal for Local'; One path - 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'; One goal - 'Developed India'," PM Modi said during the programme.

Meanwhile, Haryana Minister Anil Vij also praised the Prime Minister for his empathy and active engagement with citizens. "Prime Minister Modi is the first Prime Minister of any country in the world who consistently remains a companion in the joys and sorrows of the people... In this 125th episode as well, he first expressed his condolences for the recent monsoon disaster... Along with that, he also appreciated those soldiers, institutions, and people who stepped forward to save people from this disaster," Vij said.

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak said the programme inspires everyone and brings new initiatives. "In the 'Mann Ki Baat' program, Prime Minister Modi said that to enhance the talent of youth in India's border states like Jammu and Kashmir, especially in sports, major competitions are being organised... This will inspire the country's players, and they will bring glory to India on the world stage... Every time in the Prime Minister's 'Mann Ki Baat' program, something new happens... Listening to it, all of us get inspiration," Pathak told reporters.

During the episode, PM Modi also praised Jammu and Kashmir for achieving two significant milestones despite recent floods and heavy rains. He highlighted Pulwama hosting its first-ever day-night cricket match and the Royal Premier League, both under floodlights, saying, "A record number of people gathered in a stadium in Pulwama. Pulwama's first day-night cricket match was played here. Earlier this was impossible, but now my country is changing."

The district also recently hosted the Royal Premier League, a cricket tournament played under floodlights at night, marking a new chapter of hope, peace, and progress for the region. (ANI)

