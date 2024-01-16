New Delhi [India], January 16 (ANI): Aam Aadmi party minister Saurabh Bharadwaj participated in the Sunderkand Paath recitation organized by his party in the Chirag Dilli area.

In a post on X, Saurabh Bharadwaj announced that the Sunderkand Path is being conducted in every Assembly of Delhi.

"By the grace of Bajrangbali ji, Sundarkand Paath is going on in every assembly of Delhi including Chirag Delhi. We are very fortunate that Bajrangbali ji chose us for this important work. Jai Bajrangbali," Saurabh Bharadwaj posted on X.

AAP Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj earlier declared that the Sunderkand Paath will be organized on first Tuesday of every month from now on.

"Earlier, the Sunderkand Paath has been organized by party leaders and workers. But now it has been decided to do it every month in a structured manner. Tomorrow is Tuesday, and from tomorrow, it will be organised in all Vidhan Sabha constituencies of Delhi... We invite the general public also to it..." he said at the Delhi assembly.

He added that Sunder Kand Path and Hanuman Chalisa events are scheduled to take place at approximately 2,600 locations in the near future.

"Soon, at around 2600 places, Sunder Kand Path and Hanuman Chalisa would be organised.. No one can question Ram's name and devotion to Hanuman. We have no questions about the Ram Temple... The construction of Ram Temple is a matter of joy and pride for us" he added.

The BJP has questioned the AAP on the organisation of the Sunderkand Path claiming that AAP is indulging in doublespeak.

BJP leader Bansuri Swaraj said, "CM Arvind Kejriwal had said from a public platform that he and his family members are disappointed over the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya because CM Kejriwal wanted a school to be built there. Today despite his opposition, a grand Ram temple is being built in Ayodhya and the Aam Aadmi Party which is famous for changing its colours is now donning saffron..."

BJP leader Manoj Tiwari said,"...The INDI alliance parties talk ill about Lord Ram and Sanatan Dharma and Arvind Kejriwal supports them... It is good that they are organising a 'Sunderkand Paath', but I'm worried that no scam will happen during this event. Who knows where will the money come from, and whose money will they use... Even though people of Delhi and India have seen their anti-Sanatan face, it is good that they're scared of the people..."(ANI)

