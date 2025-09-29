New Delhi [India], September 29 (ANI): Aarti was performed at Shree Adya Katyayani Shaktipeeth Mandir in Chhatarpur, Delhi on the seventh day of Navratri. The aarti ceremony took place on the occasion of Shardiya Navratri on Monday morning, drawing a significant gathering of devotees who came together to offer their prayers to the goddess.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also offered heartfelt obeisance at the feet of Devi Maa, invoking her divine blessings for the nation.

In a message resonating with spiritual fervour and collective goodwill, the Prime Minister prayed for the well-being, courage, and inner strength of all citizens.

"Salutations at the feet of Devi Ma! I pray to her that she blesses everyone with indomitable courage and excellent health. May her grace infuse self-strength into everyone's life," PM Modi wrote on X.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath offered prayers at the Maa Pateshwari Devi temple on the occasion of Sharadiya Navratri.

The temple, also known as Devi Patan, is one of the famous 51 Shakti Peethas of Goddess Durga.

On Saturday, ahead of Dussehra celebrations in Uttar Pradesh, CM Yogi Adityanath ordered strict action against miscreants in the State, a statement by the UP government said.CM Yogi said that Dussehra symbolises the burning of evil and terror; this is the right time to take action against miscreants. Security is paramount during Durga Puja and Ravana Dahan ceremonies. He said that the idols should not exceed a safe height, and alternative arrangements for immersion are necessary.

Miscreants will not be spared, action will be taken that will prevent them from even thinking of creating anarchy again, the Chief Minister said. The Chief Minister also directed the police to conduct surprise inspections of slaughterhouses and ensure compliance with standards. He called for no traffic jams and tight security, and also instructed the district administrations to prioritise visits and meetings by the Minister-in-Charge and other public representatives in the districts.

Shardiya Navratri is a vibrant and sacred Hindu festival that spans nine nights, celebrating the divine feminine energy embodied by Goddess Durga. Observed in the lunar month of Ashwin, this festival is marked by fervent worship, elaborate rituals, and cultural performances.

Each day is dedicated to a different form of the goddess, symbolising various aspects of strength, compassion, and wisdom. Devotees engage in fasting, singing devotional songs, and participating in traditional dances, such as Garba and Dandiya, creating a joyful atmosphere.

Navratri days hold great significance among Hindus, and these days are celebrated with great grandeur.

The seventh day of Navratri is dedicated to worshipping 'Maa Kaalratri', the fierce manifestation of Goddess Durga. She is also known as a destroyer of demons, evil spirits, and negative energies. She helps the devotees to remove the darkness. (ANI)

