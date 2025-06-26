So far, nearly 21 such stations have been built on the expressway, with four already operational. (Photo/ANI)

Dausa (Rajasthan) [India], June 26 (ANI): The Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, counted among the most ambitious and eco-sensitive infrastructure projects by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, is steadily becoming a model for world-class and commuter-friendly expressways.

Recognising the essential contribution and challenges faced by long-distance truck drivers, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has introduced a unique and much-needed initiative, driver-centric Wayside Amenity Stations.

So far, nearly 21 such stations have been built on the expressway, with four already operational. These stations aim to provide not just rest, but a sense of comfort and security to drivers who clock 12 to 14 hours daily, often navigating the highways through the night.

One such operational facility near Dausa in Rajasthan, developed by NHAI and managed by Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), has been aptly named "Apna Ghar". True to its name, the station offers a home-like environment to drivers with amenities such as truck parking, CCTV-monitored premises, clean restrooms, bathing areas, self-cooking kitchens, a Dhaba, and free Wi-Fi, all available for just Rs 112 (including GST).

On asked how these facilities are being booked and managed, Radha Mohan, Business Manager at IOCL, told ANI, " Earlier we had 'Swagat' outlets on highways that offered basic facilities like restrooms and food. Now, we have upgraded versions of those. We're offering air conditioning, water coolers, washing machines, clean open bathing areas, clean restrooms, TVs, free Wi-Fi, and CCTV surveillance across the parking area with live monitoring at our station."

"If a driver doesn't want to cook, we also offer affordable meals. For under Rs 130, a complete meal is available at our dhaba. Any truck driver can come here and rest. We know that they travel long distances and suffer fatigue, which increases the risk of accidents. So the concept was to provide such facilities on highways where they can rest and refresh themselves safely."

On booking facilities, Radha Mohan added: "Currently, we have 35 beds available here and the charges are Rs 112 including GST. Drivers can make bookings using the 'Apna Ghar' app. If someone is unaware of the app, our petrol pump staff are trained to assist. Our managers stationed here also help drivers with the booking process. Once the app is downloaded and used, drivers have no issues making future bookings. On average, about 50-60 per cent of the beds are booked daily, meaning that a significant number of drivers are already using this facility every day."

In addition to essential facilities, these wayside amenity stations are also equipped with a range of convenient services to enhance the overall travel experience. These include fuel pumps for quick refuelling, restaurants and dhabas offering wholesome thalis and quick snacks, and EV charging stations to support electric vehicles. There are dedicated parking bays for buses and trucks, motels for longer stays, and play areas for children.

By integrating such comprehensive services under one roof, NHAI's initiative marks a significant step toward safer highways, reduced fatigue-related accidents, and enhanced dignity for India's unsung highway warriors, the truck drivers. (ANI)

