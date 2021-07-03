New Delhi [India], July 3 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday predicted thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain over some parts of the national capital.

Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with speed of 20-50 km per hour would occur over and adjoining areas of many places of entire Delhi and NCR ( Gurugram, Manesar, Faridabad, Ballabhgarh, Hindon AF Station, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram,Noida, Greater Noida, Dadri) Kurukshetra, Karnal, Panipat, Gannaur, Sonipat, Gohana, Kharkhoda, Rohtak, Jhajjar, Mahendargarh, Kosali, Charkhi Dadri, Farukhnagar, Rewari, Sohna (Haryana) Shamli, Baraut, Bagpat, Meerut, Hapur, Modinagar, Bulandshahar, Sikandrabad,Gulaoti, Khurja (U.P.) Nadbai, Bayana, Bhiwadi (Rajasthan) during the next two hours, the weather office said.

"Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain and winds with speed of 20-40 Km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of North Delhi, North West Delhi ( Narela, Bawana) Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Karnal, Panipat, Gannaur, Sonipat, Narwana, Rajaund, Assandh, Safidon, Jind, Gohana, Kharkhoda, Meham, Rohtak, Bhiwani, Jhajjar, Charkhi Dadri, Mattanhail (Haryana) Shamli, Kandhla, Baraut, Bagpat, Meerut (U.P.) during next 2 hours." (ANI)

