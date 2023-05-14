New Delhi [India], May 14 (ANI): One person died after a fire broke out in a house in Delhi's Vishnu garden, police said on Sunday.

Police said that they managed to rescue the wife and the child of the deceased.

"On May 13 at 11:17 PM, a PCR call was received regarding a house fire incident at Tilak Nagar Police Station. After receiving the PCR call, the police team reached the spot at Vishnu Garden. They called the fire services and CATS ambulance and cordoned off the area. They saw that the fire was on the fourth floor and the owner of the floor was trapped in the house," a police official said.

"Wife along with a child was then on the ground floor, she ran to the fourth floor to save her husband, when Head Constable Desh Raj and Sub Inspector Mukesh ran after the woman and brought both of them down safely from the first floor to the ground floor. While the owner of the floor Pramod Kumar died in the fire," the official said.

A total of 7 fire tenders reached the spot to extinguish the fire, police said.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

During its initial investigations police mentioned that the deceased Pramod used to live with her wife and child in the flat which caught fire.

"Pramod was present at his flat at the time of the incident while his wife and their child had gone to the house of his mother-in-law who lives next to his house 15 minutes earlier at the request of Pramod," the official said.

"It was revealed that only the ground floor and fourth floor are occupied by families and the neighbour of that family called the police. Further, it was revealed that Pramod lived with his wife and baby only. The flat is in the name of the mother-in-law of the Pramod and he used to supply goods from big shops to small shops," the official mentioned.

Appropriate legal action is being taken in this matter. (ANI)

