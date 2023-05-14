New Delhi, May 14 (PTI) A 23-year-old woman died allegedly by suicide in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri area on Sunday, less than a month after her wedding, police said.

During preliminary inquiry, it was revealed that the woman committed suicide by hanging herself from a ceiling fan using a saree, the police said.

The woman, who lived in Bhalswa village in Jahangirpuri, got married on April 22 and the sub-divisional magistrate of the area has been informed about the incident for necessary action, they said.

Legal proceedings under relevant section of the CrPC has been initiated, the police said, adding the post-mortem reported was awaited.

Police were informed about the incident around 6.30 pm.

Further inquiry is underway to ascertain the reason behind her take this extreme step, the police said.

