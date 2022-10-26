New Delhi [India], October 26 (ANI): One person died and another was injured on Wednesday after a residential lift of a four-storey building in Jaitpur, wrecked down due to mechanical failure in the national capital, officials said.

The deceased was identified as Nawab Shah (44).

Also Read | Goa CM Pramod Sawant Says 'International Tourists and Labourers Bring Drugs to Coastal State'.

"Information was received from Apollo Hospital, Jasola Vihar, mentioning a person, namely Nawab Shah (44) succumbed to his injuries, sustained due to breakage of lift of a four-storey building," officials said.

During the investigation, it was revealed that Nawab Shah's son was also injured in the incident and sustained minor injuries.

Also Read | Delhi: Burglars' Gang That Used To Target Locked Houses Busted in South West Delhi; Three Including Woman Arrested.

"The building is likely to be constructed 2-3 years back and has 4 storeys. The builder of the building said the elevator is yet to be examined," the officials added.

Owing to the negligent act, the Delhi police have registered a case against the unidentified accused.

The police are investigating the matter and further investigation is awaited.

Earlier this month, in Mumbai, a 74-year-old man injured in an elevator accident in a housing colony in Borivali succumbed to his injuries.

The man was under treatment at a local hospital as he breathed his last there.

The deceased was identified as Ratan Patil, a resident of the Borivali area of Mumbai. Patil was injured in a lift accident in his residential area on October 2.

According to the information received from Kasturba Marg police, Patil entered the lift on the first floor, the door of the lift suddenly closed and started going down and suddenly hit the ground.

"We have registered a case under Accident Death Report (ADR) and were investigating to find out if there was any negligence," said a senior police officer of Kasturba police station.Patil suffered injuries on his hand, chest and shoulder after which he was admitted to the nearby Shatabdi Hospital by a security guard posted outside the lobby of Tuljai Society on Carter Road No. 4, Borivali.

He was later shifted to Nair hospital due to his deteriorating health where he died. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)