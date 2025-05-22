New Delhi [India], May 22 (ANI): A move to combat traffic congestion and reclaim public spaces, the Delhi Traffic Police conducted a large-scale anti-encroachment drive across the New Delhi Range over a span of three days from May 19 to May 21, said a press statement on Thursday.

The special drive resulted in the issuance of 11,361 challans and the towing of 302 vehicles, including illegally parked three-wheelers, private taxis, e-rickshaws, and street vendors' carts. Legal action was initiated under appropriate sections of the law against offenders contributing to public obstruction and illegal encroachments.

According to Additional Commissioner of Police, Traffic (Zone-II) Dinesh Kumar Gupta , the objective of the operation was to decongest high-footfall areas and major arterial roads, which had been severely narrowed due to illegal parking and encroachments, affecting both vehicular movement and pedestrian safety.

The targeted locations included: Arjun Path (GGR Flyover to RTR), Mahipalpur Market, South Campus Ring Road, Sarojini Nagar Market, Munirka Red Light to Vivekanand Marg, Nelson Mandela Road, Dwarka Road (Hanuman Mandir to Palam Flyover), RK Puram sectors, Khan Market, Janpath, and Connaught Place among others.

During field inspections, Rajiv Rawal, DCP, Traffic New Delhi Range (NDR), noted that several roads had effectively narrowed due to illegal occupation, forcing pedestrians to walk on carriageways and worsening peak-hour congestion.

In response, a comprehensive strategy was developed under the leadership of DCP Rawal in coordination with Assistant Commissioners of Police and Traffic Inspectors from the region. The enforcement campaign deployed cranes, traffic personnel, and patrol teams to clear obstructions and ensure smooth flow of traffic.

The success of this drive is visible," said Dinesh Kumar Gupta,Additional Commissioner of Police, Traffic (Zone-II). "Before-and-after comparisons clearly show a significant improvement in traffic conditions in the targeted areas."

Authorities have announced that such anti-encroachment initiatives will now be conducted on a regular basis to maintain order and ensure long-term impact. (ANI)

