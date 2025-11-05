New Delhi [India], November 5 (ANI): More than 20,000 challans have been issued in Delhi under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP)-2 since its implementation on October 19, 2025, as part of measures to curb vehicular pollution.

Speaking to ANI, Additional Police Commissioner Satya Vir Katara said, "GRAP-2 has been in effect in Delhi since October 19, 2025. Under this, action is taken against polluting vehicles. So far, more than 20,000 challans for PUCC (Pollution Under Control Certificate) have been issued, with a fine of 10,000 rupees."

Also Read | Marathi Rangbhumi Din 2025: Date, History and Significance of Marathi Theatre Day Celebrating Dramatist Vishnudas Bhave.

He added that commercial vehicles running on diesel and petrol below BS-3 standards and not registered in Delhi are being stopped from entering the national capital.

"Those commercial vehicles running on diesel and petrol below BS-3 standards entering Delhi, which are not registered in Delhi, are also being turned back," he said.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Says Had 'Wonderful Interaction' With Syro-Malabar Church Leaders (See Pics).

Appealing for public cooperation, Katara said, "I appeal to all of you to cooperate with the Delhi Traffic Police so that action can be taken against polluting vehicles."

Last week, in a move aimed at tackling worsening air quality in the national capital and adjoining areas, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) announced a ban on the entry of all non-Delhi-registered BS-III and below standard commercial goods vehicles into Delhi starting from November 1.

In a move aimed at tackling worsening air quality in the national capital and adjoining areas, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Friday announced a ban on the entry of all non-Delhi-registered BS-III and below standard commercial goods vehicles into Delhi starting from November 1.

In a statement, the Commission said that the decision is part of broader efforts to curb vehicular emissions, one of the major contributors to the city's severe air pollution levels during the winter season.

However, as a transitional measure, BS-IV compliant commercial goods vehicles will be allowed entry into Delhi until October 31, 2026.

The directive further clarified that there will be no restrictions on the entry of commercial goods vehicles registered in Delhi, as well as those running on CNG, LNG, or electricity. Similarly, BS-VI-compliant petrol and diesel vehicles can operate without limitations throughout the year.

The CAQM reiterated that the new measures are intended to strengthen ongoing initiatives to reduce vehicular pollution in the National Capital Region and support long-term strategies under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)