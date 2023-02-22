New Delhi, Feb 22 (PTI) Parents and teachers here have welcomed the Union Education Ministry's decision to fix the minimum age for admission in Class 1 as six years, saying that the move will reduce the academic pressure on students.

According to the new National Education Policy (NEP), the foundational stage consists of five years of learning opportunities for all children (between 3 to 8 years) that includes three years of preschool education followed by Classes 1 and 2.

Officials on Wednesday said that the ministry has directed all states and union territories to fix the minimum age for admission in Class 1 as six years.

President of Delhi Parents Association Aparajita Gautam said the new policy will lighten the academic pressure on students.

"Children will not be focusing only on bookish knowledge from now on. They will not be under pressure of studies as well. This new policy has been drafted very beautifully and we welcome this step. We have been eagerly waiting for the National Education Policy (NEP) to be implemented," Gautam told PTI.

According to a ministry official, the police will promote learning and growth in children.

"The policy thus promotes seamless learning and development of children from pre-school to class 2. This can only be done by ensuring accessibility to three years of quality preschool education for all children studying in Anganwadis or government, government-aided, private and NGO-run preschool centers," a senior MoE official said.

Welcoming the decision, Principal of ITL public school Sudha Acharya said the new policy will benefit students further.

"It is a welcome step. If we see other countries with good education policies like Finland, students start their education even late. Earlier, children used to take admission in class 1 at the age of five and this change will benefit them," Acharya told PTI.

President of Delhi State Public School's Management Association R C Jain said the National Education Policy will help children stay stress-free.

"We always argued that children should not be under so much academic pressure as they have been so far. With the new education policy, the children will remain stress free," Jain said.

The Supreme Court had last year observed that children should not be sent to schools at a very young age keeping in mind their psychological and mental health.

