New Delhi [India], January 27 (ANI): As temperatures in Delhi plummeted on Monday, hundreds of vulnerable people have sought refuge in night shelter homes across the national capital. With the cold wave intensifying, these shelters are witnessing an influx of individuals and families in need of warmth and protection from the biting chill.

The minimum temperature recorded in the national capital on Monday was 7.8 degrees Celsius. A thin layer of fog covered Delhi this morning.

Several flights were also delayed due to fog at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted foggy conditions in the national capital for the next five days starting from January 28. The minimum temperature will range from 7-11 degrees Celsius.

A layer of dense fog was seen at Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad on Monday creating visibility problems.

Further, a large number of people thronged Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya amid a thin layer of fog in the area.

The weather department also pointed out that dense foggy conditions are very likely in isolated pockets of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Odisha, Assam and Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura on January 28.

Meanwhile, the air quality in Delhi on January 26 was recorded in the "poor" category as AQI recorded at 216, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

The air quality in Delhi on Saturday at 8 am was recorded in the "moderate" category, with a reading of 191.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

The temperature has dropped since Thursday, when the city recorded a low of 11 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, large number of people gathered at the Triveni Sangam at Mahakumbh in Prayagraj to take a dip.

The IMD has predicted a minimum temperature of 8-10 degrees Celsius in Prayagraj for three days starting from January 28.

The Mahakumbh is held every 12 years. Rooted in Sanatan Dharma, the event signifies a celestial alignment that creates an auspicious period for spiritual cleansing and devotion.

The Mahakumbh Mela is expected to host over 45 crore visitors, marking a historic occasion for India. (ANI)

