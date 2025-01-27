New Delhi, January 27: The Indian stock market continues to be under pressure amidst a lacklustre Q3 earnings season and FIIs pulling out investments. On Friday, Sensex and Nifty ended in the red, with both indices losing ground for the week. Amid the volatility, ICICI Bank (NSE: ICICIBank), DLF (NSE: DLF), Macrotech Developers (NSE: Lodha), Yes Bank (NSE: YesBank), and IDFC First Bank (NSE: IDFCFirstB) are the likely stocks to buy or sell on January 27 according to experts.

Meanwhile, on Friday (January 24), both indices Sensex and Nifty ended in the red. Sensex 30 ended the day’s trade at 76,190.46 points, down 329.92 points (or 0.43%), while Nifty 50 closed the day at 23,092.20 points, down 113.15 points (or 0.49%). As we enter a new week today, January 27, CNBCTV18 recommends the following stocks to buy or sell. BPCL Share Price Today, January 24: Shares of BPCL Open at INR 274 Amid Brokerage Upgrade.

ICICI Bank (NSE: ICICIBank) : With a strong Q3 performance, ICICI Bank reported a 14.8% rise in net profit to INR 11,792.4 crore, driven by robust interest income and lower provisions. Its shares closed at INR 1,213.70, up nearly 1%. The bank’s fundamentals make it a solid pick. IndiGo Share Price Today, January 24: Shares of InterGlobe Aviation Surge Over 2% Ahead of Q3 Earnings Report. Yes Bank (NSE: YesBank) : Doubling its Q3 net profit to ₹612.3 crore and maintaining stable asset quality, Yes Bank’s improving metrics make it worth considering, especially for long-term investors. IDFC First Bank (NSE: IDFCFirstB) : Despite a 14.4% increase in net interest income, IDFC First reported a sharp 52.6% drop in Q3 profit. Shares fell 1.49% on Friday, signaling concerns over its financial stability. DLF Ltd (NSE: DLF) : Despite a 61.2% rise in net profit, flat revenue growth and declining EBITDA margins (26.2%) indicate challenges. The stock fell 2.80% on Friday, making it a candidate to sell. Macrotech Developers (NSE: Lodha) : Strong Q3 numbers with an 87% profit growth indicate positive momentum. NTPC Green Energy (NSE: NTPCGreen) : Despite a profit increase, its declining EBITDA margins warrant close monitoring.

In this volatile market, focus on companies with robust fundamentals and improving growth trajectories for investments.

(Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is based on news reports and is not intended as investment advice. Investing in stocks involves risk. LatestLY advises its readers to consult with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

