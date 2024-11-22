New Delhi, Nov 22 (PTI) The Delhi Police has arrested two more people in connection with the firing incident at a petrol pump in the Gokalpuri area that left an employee injured, officials said on Friday.

Abhishek Kumar, 22, and Vikrant Kumar, 23, both residents of Johripur Extension in Delhi were held near Khichdipur village on November 19 by the Special Cell of the Delhi Police, they said. Police seized two pistols and 22 cartridges from their possession.

The incident occurred on the intervening night of November 15 and 16. Four assailants, who were riding two motorcycles, fired around 18 rounds, injuring petrol pump supervisor Anshul Rathee.

The two other accused -- Rukmesh and Ankit -- were arrested on November

