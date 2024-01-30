New Delhi [India], January 30 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the prayer meet organised on Mahatma Gandhi's death anniversary at Gandhi Smriti in the national capital on Tuesday.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar also attended the prayer meeting.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat.

"I pay homage to Pujya Bapu on his Punya Tithi. I also pay homage to all those who have been martyred for our nation. Their sacrifices inspire us to serve the people and fulfil their vision for our nation," PM Modi posted on X.

Mahatma Gandhi was assassinated on January 30, 1948, in Birla House, New Delhi.

Taking a veiled swipe at the BJP, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday urged fellow citizens not to allow the 'flame of truth' to be extinguished in the face of 'hatred'.

In a post on X, the Congress MP paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi and said, "On this day, the ideology of hatred and violence took away our beloved Bapu from the country. And today, that same mindset seeks to take away his principles and ideals from us as well."

"However, in the storm of hatred, we must not allow the flame of truth and goodwill to be extinguished. This, indeed, will be our sincere tribute to Gandhi Ji," Rahul wrote in his post. (ANI)

