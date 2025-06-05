New Delhi [India], June 5 (ANI): On the occasion of World Environment Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off 200 electric buses in Delhi on Thursday as part of the Delhi Government's sustainable transport initiative.

He also planted a tree as part of the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign, which promotes environmental awareness and individual responsibility toward nature.

The event was held in the presence of Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Bhupender Yadav, and Delhi Minister of Industries, Food and Supplies, and Environment, Forest and Wildlife Manjinder Singh Sirsa.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi shared a video message on his official X account on the occasion of World Environment Day, urging people to deepen their efforts to protect the planet and overcome environmental challenges.

In the video's caption, PM Modi wrote, "This #WorldEnvironmentDay, let's deepen our efforts to protect our planet and overcome the challenges we face. I also compliment all those working at the grassroots to make our environment greener and better."

In the video message, PM Modi said, "Prakriti Rakshati Rakshita", those who protect nature, nature protects them."The Prime Minister highlighted India's ancient tradition of environmental balance, "Balance in the environment has always been a part of our ancient tradition. It is said in our culture, "Yat pinde tat brahmande", meaning, what exists in the body also exists in the universe. Whatever we do for ourselves directly impacts our environment."

PM Modi stressed that individual actions directly impact the environment and called for collective action to protect the world's climate.

"To protect the world's climate, it is essential that every country rises above self-interest and thinks collectively.", the video stated.

PM Modi praised India's efforts to reduce plastic usage, adding that the country has been working on this initiative for the past 4-5 years. "This year's Environment Day theme is the campaign for freedom from plastic, and I am glad that what the world is now beginning to talk about, India has already been working on continuously for the past 4-5 years."

On Wednesday, the sixth edition of the World Environment Expo (WEE 2025) was formally inaugurated at the India Expo Centre, Greater Noida, by Delhi Minister of Industries, Food and Supplies, and Environment, Forest and Wildlife Manjinder Singh Sirsa in the presence of leading policymakers, sustainability experts, and global industry representatives.

The event begins a three-day exhibition and conference dedicated to advancing environmental technologies, clean energy, waste management, and sustainable development.

Jointly organised by the Green Society of India and Indian Exhibition Services (IES), and supported by key government ministries and trade associations, WEE 2025 brings together over 200 exhibitors and over 15,000 business visitors from across India and abroad. The exhibition serves as a vibrant platform for showcasing innovations in pollution control, renewable energy, water management, biodegradable products, sanitation solutions, and green building technologies.

Swadesh Kumar, Director of Indian Exhibition Services, said the need for a unified response to climate change has never been more critical. (ANI)

