New Delhi [India], January 26 (ANI): The Delhi Police all-women band participated in the Republic Day parade for the first time on Friday.

The Delhi Police all-women band was led by Band Master Sub Inspector Ruyangunuo Kense.

Also Read | 'Travelling Sex' Racket Busted in Bengaluru: Police Bust 'Trip Prostitution' Racket, Two Married Couples Arrested.

The Delhi Police Brass and Pipe Band comprises of 4 Women Sub Inspectors, and 81 Women Constables. The band played the 'Delhi Police Song.

Delhi Police marching contingent which is the 15-time winner of the best marching contingent also marched down Kartavya Path.

Also Read | Pallavaram DMK MLA E. Karunanithi’s Son, Daughter-in-Law Arrested for Torturing Dalit Domestic Help.

For the first time in its history, an all-women contingent is participating in the Republic Day Parade and is led by Addl. Deputy Commissioner of Police Shweta K Sugathan, IPS.

The Red Safa clad smartly attired women, from the Delhi Police marching contingent comprise of one Addl. DCP, three women Sub-Inspectors, 44 women Head Constables and 100 women Constable.

This contingent has a unique distinction of participating in the Republic Day Parade ever since India became a Republic in 1950. Its motto is 'Shanti, Seva our Nyaya' meaning `Peace, Service and Justice'.

The Republic Day 2024 celebrations began after Prime Minister Narendra Modi began paid floral tributes at the National War Memorial to honour bravehearts of the Indian armed forces.

PM Modi was received by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on his arrival at the National War Memorial.

This year, the guards were commanded by an Indian Army Officer, Major Indrajeet Sachin from 6th Battalion of Sikh Regiment.

When the Prime Minister laid the wreath, the Inter-Services Guards presented `Salami Shastra' followed by 'Shok Shastra'. Simultaneously, the buglers sounded the 'Last Post'.

PM Modi observed a two-minute silence in homage to the supreme sacrifices of the armed personnel in protecting the nation after which the buglers played 'Rouse' and the guards presented 'Salami Shastra' again.

The Prime Minister then endorsed his remarks in the digital Visitor's Book of the National War Memorial.

PM Modi was joined by the three service chiefs as he paid his respects at the solemn function. He then proceeded to the Kartavya Path for the Republic Day parade.

President Droupadi Murmu led the country in the grand celebrations of its journey of Amrit Kaal that began post the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebrations to commemorate 75 years of the country's independence.

Based on the twin themes of 'Viksit Bharat' and 'Bharat - Loktantra ki Matruka', this year's parade witnessed the participation of around 13,000 special Guests - an initiative that will provide an opportunity for people from all walks of life to take part in the celebrations and encourage Jan Bhagidari in this national festival. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)