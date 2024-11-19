New Delhi, Nov 19 (PTI) Delhi Police has enforced one-way traffic regulations on the stretch connecting Sujan Mohinder Road to Mathura Road in the southeastern part of the city for all types of vehicles to ease congestion and ensure smooth vehicular movement, an official order said on Tuesday.

According to the order, which was issued on Monday, heavy traffic flow is causing obstruction in smooth discharge of traffic and inconvenience to other road users on lane connecting Sujan Mohider Road to Mathura Road via New Friends Colony police station.

It is necessary to regulate the movement of traffic on the lane to ensure smooth flow of traffic and for the convenience and safety of motorists and other road users, it stated.

In the order, Deputy Commissioner of Police (traffic) SK Singh has declared 'one way' traffic movement from Sujan Mohinder Road side towards Mathura Road for all type of motor vehicles, till further orders.

The concerned road owning/maintaining agencies shall erect corresponding mandatory/regulatory signboards indicating the restriction in the area for guidance and convenience of all concerned, it added.

