New Delhi [India], January 4 (ANI): The Delhi police on Sunday said that the South-West District team has apprehended two African nationals who were found illegally staying in India without valid visas.

The accused have been identified as Miracele Onyeka and Moses Chinoso, both residents of Nigeria. The necessary legal proceedings for their deportation have been initiated through the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) in RK Puram.

Also Read | Typhoid Outbreak in Gandhinagar: Over 100 Hospitalised Due to Contaminated Water in Gujarat, Health Advisory Issued.

According to Delhi Police, the operation was carried out by the Operations Cell of the South-West district as part of a focused drive against illegal foreign nationals. Dedicated teams were instructed to gather intelligence and take strict action against individuals residing in the country without valid documentation.

During night patrolling on the occasion of New Year's, the police team received secret information about the movement of some illegal African nationals in the South-West District area. Acting swiftly on the tip-off, the team intercepted two suspected persons, who were later identified as Miracele Onyeka and Moses Chinoso.

Also Read | Why Nobel Peace Prize 2025 Winner Maria Corina Machado Cannot Run Venezuela, Donald Trump Explains (Watch Video).

During initial questioning, they claimed to be Nigerian nationals who had entered India on tourist or business visas. They further stated that their visa documents had been submitted to the embassy for safekeeping.

However, detailed verification conducted through the Immigration Department and other official sources revealed that both individuals had overstayed in India and did not own any valid visa documents. During sustained interrogation, they admitted to being illegal migrants.

The accused disclosed that they had been working in housekeeping roles alongside other African nationals in areas including Shahpura (Delhi), Gurugram, and Noida.

They were residing in the Kishangarh village area and were en route to Hauz Khas village to celebrate the New Year when they were apprehended.

During the search of their mobile phones and hidden folders, copies of their Nigerian passports and national identity cards were recovered. After completing all necessary legal formalities and verification, the police said that deportation proceedings had been initiated through the Foreigners Regional Registration Office. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)