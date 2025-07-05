New Delhi [India], July 5 (ANI): During the early hours of Saturday, two members of the Himanshu Bhau gang were apprehended at the Narela Industrial area police station, Outer North, Delhi, after a brief exchange of fire, as per a release.

The two accused, who were residents of Rohtak, Haryana, have been identified as 24-year-old Mohit Vashisht and 21-year-old Mohit Malik.

During the apprehension, the accused on the bike were asked to stop, but they fired at the Police team. In self-defence, the police team also fired, and both accused sustained bullet injuries in their legs and were sent to the hospital for treatment.

They were wanted in Case FIR No.234/25 under section 103 (1)/3(5) BNS (Bharatiya Nyay Samhita) r.w. 25/27 Arms Act, dated June 1, at the Shivaji Colony police station in Rohtak, Haryana.

On June 6, on the instructions of Himanshu Bhau, they murdered one Anil, the paternal uncle of Ankit, who had murdered a cousin of Himanshu, Rohit alias Bajrang and his uncle, in 2022.

One Pistol, one Revolver, four live cartridges, and a stolen motorcycle have been recovered from their possession. (ANI)

