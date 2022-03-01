New Delhi [India], March 1 (ANI): Delhi Police has arrested two sharpshooters associated with gangsters Goldie Brar and Kala Jathedi after an encounter on Tuesday.

The suspects were part of a conspiracy to kill gangster Sunil also known as Tillu Tajpuria and a constable, police said.

Also Read | Redmi Note 11E Pro With 5,000mAh Battery Launched; Prices, Features & Specifications.

As many as 22 rounds of bullets fired from both sides, police said.

Two pistols, four live rounds and eight empty rounds, and a stolen bike have been seized.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu: Police Arrests Three MBBS Students for Sexually Assaulting 13-Year-Old Girl.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)