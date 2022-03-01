Redmi has officially launched the Note 11E Pro smartphone today in China. The device has been introduced as the latest model in the Redmi Note series and is a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G global model. Redmi Note 11E Pro is now available for pre-booking in the home market, and the first sale will commence on March 4, 2022. Redmi Note 11 Pro & Redmi Note 11 Pro+ India Launch Set for March 9, 2022.

Redmi Note 11E Pro (Photo Credits: Redmi)

Redmi Note 11E Pro sports a 6.67-inch FHD+ Samsung AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. For clicking photographs, the handset gets a 108MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP macro shooter. Upfront, there is a 16MP lens for selfies and video calls.

The device comes packed with a 5,000mAh battery with 67W fast charging support. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS/A-GPS, infrared, an IR Blaster, a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Coming to the pricing, Redmi Note 11E Pro is priced at CNY 1,699 for the 6GB + 128GB model, whereas the 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB variants cost CNY 1,899 and CNY 2,099, respectively.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 01, 2022 02:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).