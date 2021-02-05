New Delhi [India], February 5 (ANI): The Delhi Police arrested a Mewat-based criminal named Shahid Rafiq on Thursday after a brief exchange of fire near Kalindi Kunj. Rafiq was taken to Safdarjung hospital after he received a leg injury in the exchange of fire.

The Delhi Police in a release said that 35-year old is history-sheeter and was carrying a reward of Rs 25,000 from UP police for any information leading up to his arrest. Following Rafiq's arrest, a semi-automatic pistol with 6 cartridges was recovered from.

Rafiq was apprehended on intel of Special Cell that he was planning a criminal activity in the Sarita Vihar area on Thursday. As a result, a trap was laid and he was arrested near the Kalindi Kunj.

According to the Delhi Police, he was involved in 10 criminal cases in Delhi alone. Aside from this, he was involved in more than 40 criminal cases including murder, attempt to murder, kidnapping, robbery, criminal intimidation, theft, etc in at least 8 states.

Rafiq is also wanted in many cases of robberies and ATMs breaking in many states. (ANI)

